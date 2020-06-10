Keep your kids entertained at home with these fun toys and games, starting at $15

Life in lockdown is pretty challenging for everyone. But when you have kids to entertain, the days at home can seem even longer. We hear you, stressed parents. Here are five toys and games that should keep your little ones occupied for a while — now with up to 54% off MSRP at 9to5Toys Specials. More below.

Tangiplay: Coding Toys + Puzzle-Solving Games

Winner of the iF Design Award 2020, Tangiplay teaches your kids about code and math through hundreds of fun activities. It’s normally priced at $99, but you can get the set now for $89.99 with free shipping.

The Montessori-inspired set includes 12 robot toys that interact with the companion iPad app. To solve the on-screen puzzles, your kids will need to use the same logic used in programming.

Play-Stick Building Block Assembly Set

While building blocks are great for simple structures, Play-Stick allows your kids to be much more creative. Usually priced at $24.99, the Play-Stick set is now only $14.99.

Made from BPA-free, non-toxic materials, these construction toys have a clever “Snap ‘n’ Lock” system that allows you to build almost any shape. This 109-piece set also comes with wheels and a propeller for designing tiny vehicles.

26-Piece Super City Parking Lot Playset

Although the streets outside might be quiet, Super City is still bustling! It usually retails for $34.99, but the set is now 54% off MSRP at $15.99.

Perfect for ages three and up, this multi-story parking lot features multiple entrance roads, a secret ramp, and a manual elevator. The set also includes two pick-up trucks, one bus, and a helicopter. It works perfectly as a standalone set, or you can hook up other Super Toys Playsets.

Dart Target Blaster Game

The Target Blaster Game will help your kids to improve their coordination, which is important for education. Usually priced at $34.99, it’s currently 54% off at $15.99.

The aim of this game is to hit the supplied targets with your foam darts. Each player gets an Animal Blaster — a palm-sized critter that shoots darts from its belly! The harder you squeeze your blaster, the further your dart will travel.

17-Piece Dough Swirl ‘n’ Serve Ice Cream Station Playset

Perfect for aspiring little chefs, this Swirl ‘n’ Serve Ice Cream Station allows your kids to produce silly sundaes made from dough. Worth $32.99, the set is currently just $16.99 with four cans of dough.

The set includes scoops and an easy-squeeze handle for serving up the “delicious” doughy desserts, along with plastic utensils and bowls. With multiple colors and toppings to choose from, it’s possible to be really creative.

