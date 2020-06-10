All-new Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2-pack hits $15 each (Reg. $20/ea.)

Lowe’s is offering the Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2-pack for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. Normally $40, this is the first price drop that we’ve tracked on Ring’s all-new contact sensors. Put these on doors, windows, or even cabinets and more to be alerted when they open. These tie into the greater Ring ecosystem to further expand your monitoring capabilities. Ring’s contact sensors have a 250-foot operating range, giving you the ability to place them essentially anywhere in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re running a Z-Wave smart home, then pick up the Samsung SmartThings Contact Sensor. It’s available for $18 Prime shipped right now and provides a similar function to the Ring option above, just with a wider-range of compatibility.

For those who haven’t picked up a Ring Alarm system yet, they’re on sale right now. Prices for full-fledged systems start at $160, and you’ll find either a free Echo Dot or Echo Show 5 included with your purchase.

Ring Alarm Contact Sensor features:

The Ring Alarm Contact Sensor expands your Ring Alarm kit and adds an extra layer of security to your home. You can attach alarm contact sensors to any door or window in your house or apartment, and you’ll get instant alerts on your phone and tablet whenever your doors or Windows are opened. The alarm contact sensor easily installs in just minutes without any tools or professional installation required. Simply place your contact sensor on any door or window frame, connect it to your Ring Alarm Base Station, and you’re all setup!

