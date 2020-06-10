All-new Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2-pack hits $15 each (Reg. $20/ea.)

- Jun. 10th 2020 11:02 am ET

Get this deal
$40 $30
0

Lowe’s is offering the Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2-pack for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. Normally $40, this is the first price drop that we’ve tracked on Ring’s all-new contact sensors. Put these on doors, windows, or even cabinets and more to be alerted when they open. These tie into the greater Ring ecosystem to further expand your monitoring capabilities. Ring’s contact sensors have a 250-foot operating range, giving you the ability to place them essentially anywhere in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re running a Z-Wave smart home, then pick up the Samsung SmartThings Contact Sensor. It’s available for $18 Prime shipped right now and provides a similar function to the Ring option above, just with a wider-range of compatibility.

For those who haven’t picked up a Ring Alarm system yet, they’re on sale right now. Prices for full-fledged systems start at $160, and you’ll find either a free Echo Dot or Echo Show 5 included with your purchase.

Ring Alarm Contact Sensor features:

The Ring Alarm Contact Sensor expands your Ring Alarm kit and adds an extra layer of security to your home. You can attach alarm contact sensors to any door or window in your house or apartment, and you’ll get instant alerts on your phone and tablet whenever your doors or Windows are opened. The alarm contact sensor easily installs in just minutes without any tools or professional installation required. Simply place your contact sensor on any door or window frame, connect it to your Ring Alarm Base Station, and you’re all setup!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$40 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Ring Lowe's Home Security

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide