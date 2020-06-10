These stylish Skagen watches upgrade your wardrobe from $78 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Hagen Leather Watch (SKW6279) for $78.26 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and is in-line with some of the best pricing we’ve seen over the last few months. This design sports a sophisticated style comprised of a stainless steel case, leather strap, and buckle closure. A navy dial features silver-tone hands and hour markers, date display window, and more. The case size measures 40mm and its water-resistance is ready to withstand “household sinks” or “swimming in shallow water.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Skagen watch on sale.

We also spotted the Skagen Stainless Steel Automatic Watch (SKW6613) for $123.51 shipped at Amazon. Note: Stock is running low. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked on this style. With a 42mm case size, it measures slightly larger than the lead deal above. A water-resistant design is ready to withstand 100-foot depths. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a Wear OS smartwatch? If so, peek at the deal we found on the swim-proof Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch, it’s down to $129, which happens to be a match for the best price we’ve tracked. Also be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Best Buy Apple discounts which include Nike+ Apple Watch, the latest MacBooks, and more.

Skagen Hagen Leather Watch (SKW6279) features:

Lifetime Warranty

Band Width: 20 mm

Analog-quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 40mm

