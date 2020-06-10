Best Buy has launched a new Apple sale this morning with notable price drops on Apple Watch, Macs, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for curbside pickup if an order total drops below $35. You’ll find all of our top picks below from the latest Best Buy Apple sale.

Apple Watch deals abound at Best Buy

Deals on Apple Watch Series 5 can be found across the board during the latest Apple sale at Best Buy.

However, we’re highlighting the Nike+ models, which are $100 off the regular going rate and matching the largest cash discount we’ve seen so far. You can browse the entire selection of deals right here.

Best Buy is also taking 20% off first-party Apple Watch bands throughout its new Apple sale. This includes rare discounts on Nike+ colorways here as well. Pick up a new band for summer and enjoy a fresh look, or swing by our roundup of third-party options starting at $5 for more.

Macs and iPads on sale too

Best Buy is aggressively discounting the latest Macs this week with Amazon also matching many of these prices. Headlining is the new 13-inch MacBook Air, which is $100 off the regular going rate with prices from $900. This is a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and Best Buy.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is also being included in today’s sale from $1,199.99. Amazon is matching these prices that equate to as much as $200 off the regular going rate.

You can browse through the rest of Best Buy’s Apple sale here for additional deals on iPad, accessories, and more. Our Apple guide is also jam-packed with notable deals this week, including price drops on 2018 iPad Pro and more. Make sure to keep it locked to this page as we add more deals on the latest from Apple throughout the week.

