The swim-proof Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch hits $129 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch (FTW4015) for $129 shipped. Also available at Fossil. That’s $116 off recent Amazon pricing and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Wear OS-powered smartwatch rocks a stylish look alongside an estimated 24-hour battery life. The case size measures 45mm and it features a swim-proof design that allows you to wear it in the shower or pool without needing to worry. Google Pay is onboard, paving the way for dead-simple mobile payments. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Looking for an even more affordable way to adopt Wear OS? Ditch Fossil for Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch while its down to $99. That’s up to $196 off what you’d typically spend and keeps $30 in your pocket when compared with the lead deal above.

Today’s deal only scratches the surface of smartwatch deals. Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch has hit $199 and today we found a way to score a $40 credit with this Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch while snatching it up for a new low of $269.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR features:

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; Google Assistant built in – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

This is one smart watch – receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing

Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low-power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour

