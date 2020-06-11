Get your air fry on for just $40 with this 3.7-Qt. Chefman (Reg. up to $80)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.7-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. While out of stock, you can also order it from Amazon for the same price right now. Regularly up to $80, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Along with the 3.7-qt. capacity, this model features adjustable temperature settings (200- to 400-degrees), dishwasher-safe frying basket, a cool-touch housing, a touch control panel, and more. It also has a built-in 60-minute timer and the ability to fry, bake, and reheat everything from vegetables and pizza to frozen foods and leftovers. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on a comparable air fryer. Considering how expensive they can get, like the $100 Ninja model with only slightly more space than today’s lead deal, our Chefman offer is about as affordable as it gets. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-qt. model from Chefman is selling for the same price at Amazon.

We spotted a particularly notable deal on the Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer today, but you’ll want to browse through our home goods deal hub for additional deals. You’ll find indoor gardens, electric mops, tools, furniture, and much more on sale.

More on the Chefman TurboFry 3.7-Qt. Digital Air Fryer:

Make healthier versions of your crispy-fried favorites with this 3.5L Chefman digital air fryer. The wide temperature range lets you fry, bake and reheat various dishes, and the dishwasher-safe basket has a nonstick surface, so you can cook without adding oil. Set the right cooking duration for any recipe with the 60-minute timer of this compact Chefman digital air fryer.

