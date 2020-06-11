Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer gets rare price drop, now at $244 (Reg. $350)

Nordstrom is now offering the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer in copper for $244.30 shipped. Regularly $349 at Amazon, today’s deal is 30% or roughly $105 in savings. The amazing made in the Netherlands Technivorm Moccamaster coffee makers rarely go on sale, so jump in while you can. Using “state-of-the-art brewing techniques,” the KBG features a copper boiling element and an independently controlled hot plate to ensure “optimal coffee soluble extraction.” Made of copper, glass, and stainless steel, this model has dishwasher-safe parts and a 40-ounce carafe that carries enough for the whole the family. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers and ranked among our favorite options in the price range. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the precision extraction and brand name on today’s lead deal. But if none of that does anything for you, a simple brewer will likely suffice. If a basic $24 Black+Decker 5-cup model won’t cut it for you, give the Ninja 12-cup Programmable Brewer a look at $80. You’re getting a much more traditional looking brewer as opposed to the modern vibes on the Technivorm, but if you’re not overly particular about your brew, it will provide fresh coffee each morning much the same otherwise.

Be sure to hit up our latest coffee feature and home goods deal hub for even more. Or just go make Nitro cold brew at home with GrowlerWerks’ uKeg at $50 off.

More on the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer:

The coffeemaker that brings state-of-the-art brewing techniques to your kitchen countertop produces the best pot of home-brewed coffee you’ve ever had. What’s the secret? Key features such as a copper boiling element and an independently controlled hot plate ensure precise temperature regulation for optimal coffee soluble extraction and 100 minutes of pot warming at your choice of 175º or 185º, so you can enjoy perfectly steeped coffee at an ideal temperature with every cup.

