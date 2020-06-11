This All-Clad 7-piece stainless steel cookware set is up to $540 off today

Macy’s is now offering the 7-piece All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $299.99 shipped. That’s a massive 64% or $540 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While this is a Macy’s exclusive kit, for comparison sake you’ll find similar sets selling in the $500 range at Amazon right now. If you’re looking for a serious upgrade on some cookware that will last a lifetime, this is it. Along with a magnetic stainless steel design, this set features a mirror-finished exterior, three-ply bonded construction, and each piece is dishwasher-safe. It includes a 10-inch fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, a 3-qt. covered sauté pan, and a 6-qt. covered stockpot. The whole thing ships with a limited lifetime warranty from All-Clad and carries a 4+ star rating from over 100 customers. More details below.

You’ll be left with more than enough savings today to scoop up the 6-piece and quite attractive All-Clad Professional Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set at $100. But if getting into the high-end All-Clad world is overkill for you, just scoop up the simple 8-piece AmazonBasics set for $42. It’s clearly not as robust, nor will it ship with a lifetime warranty, but for simple meals it will do the trick. The 4+ star rating from over 7,500 customers might help the decision making process as well.

Prefer to get outside and do some cooking instead? Home Depot just launched a wide-ranging sale on grilling gear and be sure to dig in to our feature on upgrading your backyard BBQ experience this summer. Head over to our home goods deals hub for even more notable offers.

More on the All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set :

All-Clad’s dedication to top-quality cookware is apparent in the durable mirror-polished 18/10 stainless steel construction and use of cooking highly heat conducive surfaces that don’t react with food, so you get exactly the flavors you want. 7-piece set includes: • 10″ fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered sauté pan and 6-qt. covered stockpot. Material: Three-ply bonded design with aluminum center core clad with stainless steel.

