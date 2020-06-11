Apple’s (Product) RED Leather Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro hits $81 (35% off)

- Jun. 11th 2020 12:59 pm ET

$81
0

Amazon is offering the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve in (Product) RED for $81 shipped. That’s $48 in savings compared to official pricing, beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $6, and is the second-best offer overall. If you wield a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you know it’s still powerful and is arguably built to last many more years to come. This sleeve is a great way to class it up and it even has built-in Apple Pencil storage. Its (Product) RED colorway is bound to add a bit of flair to your device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego Apple’s high-end case in favor of the Procase for iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro at $20. This serves as a case that’s to be used all the time and has a Smart Cover-like front that allows you to prop it up at multiple viewing angles.

Need a backup charger for the Apple products you have around? It just so happens that Apple’s official 61W USB-C Power Adapter has returned to an Amazon low of $46. That’s over 30% off official pricing, making now a great time to strike.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve features:

  • The leather sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is made from top-quality leather
  • It protects your iPad Pro with a soft microfiber lining
  • Stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$81
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author