Apple’s (Product) RED Leather Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro hits $81 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve in (Product) RED for $81 shipped. That’s $48 in savings compared to official pricing, beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $6, and is the second-best offer overall. If you wield a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you know it’s still powerful and is arguably built to last many more years to come. This sleeve is a great way to class it up and it even has built-in Apple Pencil storage. Its (Product) RED colorway is bound to add a bit of flair to your device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego Apple’s high-end case in favor of the Procase for iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro at $20. This serves as a case that’s to be used all the time and has a Smart Cover-like front that allows you to prop it up at multiple viewing angles.

Need a backup charger for the Apple products you have around? It just so happens that Apple’s official 61W USB-C Power Adapter has returned to an Amazon low of $46. That’s over 30% off official pricing, making now a great time to strike.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve features:

The leather sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is made from top-quality leather

It protects your iPad Pro with a soft microfiber lining

Stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you

