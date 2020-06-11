Dyson sale cuts V10 Absolute to $280.50 (Refurb, Orig. $699), more from $136

- Jun. 11th 2020 1:51 pm ET

0

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering the Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $280.49 shipped when coupon code DYSON15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. This Dyson sale takes $418 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to Dyson vacuums, V10 is among the company’s best. This model can run for up to 60-minutes on a single charge and a handy wall-mountable dock is included. I’ve been using a Dyson V8 Absolute for around a year or so and have since abandoned the commercial-grade Oreck that preceded it. All refurbished products in today’s sale come with an official 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional new and refurbished vacuums, fans, and more in today’s Dyson sale.

More products in today’s Dyson sale:

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum features:

  • Up to 60 minutes run time when using a non-motorized tool. Cyclone technology: 14 concentric cyclones. Filtration: advanced whole machine filtration.
  • Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use
  • Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power with the soft roller cleaner head (in suction mode I). Engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust

