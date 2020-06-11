Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering the Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $280.49 shipped when coupon code DYSON15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. This Dyson sale takes $418 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to Dyson vacuums, V10 is among the company’s best. This model can run for up to 60-minutes on a single charge and a handy wall-mountable dock is included. I’ve been using a Dyson V8 Absolute for around a year or so and have since abandoned the commercial-grade Oreck that preceded it. All refurbished products in today’s sale come with an official 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional new and refurbished vacuums, fans, and more in today’s Dyson sale.

More products in today’s Dyson sale:

Now that your home is spic-and-span, why not peruse the Sauder and Walker Edison furniture deals we’ve found at Amazon. Discounts go as high as 30% off, allowing you to refresh those aging pieces around the house.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum features:

Up to 60 minutes run time when using a non-motorized tool. Cyclone technology: 14 concentric cyclones. Filtration: advanced whole machine filtration.

Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use

Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power with the soft roller cleaner head (in suction mode I). Engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!