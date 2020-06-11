Save on Ubiquiti networking gear: UniFi Switch 8 60W $84, more from $76

Staples is currently discounting a selection of Ubiquiti networking gear headlined by its UniFi Switch 8 60W for $84 shipped when code 57353 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $109, today’s offer is good for a $25 discount, marks one of the best we’ve seen, and is the lowest in months. This managed 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch brings four PoE slots into your network for powering access points, cameras, and more. It has a total 60W power output, making it a very capable option for kickstarting your setup. You’re looking at 8Gb/s of total throughput and other perks from the Ubiquiti ecosystem are built-in as well, including monitoring per-port traffic and more. Nearly 1,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more Ubiquiti deals from $76.

If you don’t need the 60W PoE capabilities of the lead deal, Staples is also offering the UniFi Switch 8 for $84.99 with code 57353. Down from $99, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked to date. This switch still packs eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, but can be powered over PoE. So there’s no need to worry about running an extra cable where ever this switch ends up. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 135 customers.

We’re also seeing the Ubiquiti UniFi Mesh 802.11ac Access Point for $75.99 with code 57353. Down from $99, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the 2020 low. UniFi Mesh AC expands your Ubiquiti setup with a dual antenna design that offers up to 867Mb/s speeds and packs a waterproof design. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

UniFi Switch 8 60W features:

Expand and power your network with the UniFi Switch 8 60W, part of the Ubiquiti Networks® UniFi Enterprise System. The UniFi Switch 8 60W is a compact, fully managed 802.3af PoE Gigabit switch, delivering robust performance and intelligent switching for enterprise networks.

