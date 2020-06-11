The value-packed Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack has returned to $79 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Wyze Labs Smart Home Starter Pack for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. No matter how you slice it, this bundle is remarkably-priced. Your purchase includes a Wyze Cam with 32GB MicroSD card, two contact sensors, one motion sensor, one sensor bridge, two plugs, three bulbs, and all of the installation accessories required. I’ve got a few Wyze Cams and contact sensors in my home since late last year and have had no issues with them. Installation was simple and pulling up a live feed of the cameras has been incredibly snappy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Wyze Labs Smart Home Starter Pack features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

