Arlo’s add-on security light hits new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $62)

- Jun. 12th 2020 4:09 pm ET

Get this deal
$62+ $35
0

PC Richard & Son is offering the Arlo Add-on Light for $29.99 plus $4.99 shipping. Free in-store pickup is available in select locations. Originally listed at $130, our last mention was $67, it goes for $62 at both Amazon and Best Buy, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Arlo Light includes the Bridge so it can function stand-alone, or it can tie into your existing Arlo ecosystem to illuminate your yard or walkways when motion is detected. A well-lit property has a better chance of keeping intruders away, making this a fantastic addition to any smart home. It’s entirely wireless and weatherproof, making it super simple to install. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the smart home functionality here and pick up this 2-pack of solar outdoor lights for just $21.50 Prime shipped. While they won’t tie in with your camera system, there’s no battery or plug-in power here because it uses the sun’s rays to recharge during the day.

While you’re at it, be sure to secure your front door as well. Kwikset’s Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt is currently down to $137.50. This is a new low that we’ve tracked, given that it regularly goes for $190.

Arlo Lights Smart Home Security Lights features:

  • Weather-Resistant: IP65-certified to work indoors or outdoors in the rain, sun, or chill
  • Rechargeable Battery: Convenient & long-lasting to take the expense out of security lighting
  • Smart Controls: Use the Arlo app to manage & automate your light from anywhere
  • Motion Detection Alerts: Get instant notifications sent to your smartphone or email
  • 400 Lumens: Super bright LEDs brighten up outdoor
  • Fully Customizable: Make it flash on or off, change colors, adjust beam width & more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$62+ $35
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Arlo

Arlo
PC Richard & Son

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide