Arlo’s add-on security light hits new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $62)

PC Richard & Son is offering the Arlo Add-on Light for $29.99 plus $4.99 shipping. Free in-store pickup is available in select locations. Originally listed at $130, our last mention was $67, it goes for $62 at both Amazon and Best Buy, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Arlo Light includes the Bridge so it can function stand-alone, or it can tie into your existing Arlo ecosystem to illuminate your yard or walkways when motion is detected. A well-lit property has a better chance of keeping intruders away, making this a fantastic addition to any smart home. It’s entirely wireless and weatherproof, making it super simple to install. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the smart home functionality here and pick up this 2-pack of solar outdoor lights for just $21.50 Prime shipped. While they won’t tie in with your camera system, there’s no battery or plug-in power here because it uses the sun’s rays to recharge during the day.

While you’re at it, be sure to secure your front door as well. Kwikset’s Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt is currently down to $137.50. This is a new low that we’ve tracked, given that it regularly goes for $190.

Arlo Lights Smart Home Security Lights features:

Weather-Resistant: IP65-certified to work indoors or outdoors in the rain, sun, or chill

Rechargeable Battery: Convenient & long-lasting to take the expense out of security lighting

Smart Controls: Use the Arlo app to manage & automate your light from anywhere

Motion Detection Alerts: Get instant notifications sent to your smartphone or email

400 Lumens: Super bright LEDs brighten up outdoor

Fully Customizable: Make it flash on or off, change colors, adjust beam width & more

