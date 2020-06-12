Kwikset’s Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt hits $137.50 (New low, Reg. $190)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt for $137.40 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $32. Once paired with a smartphone, this door lock can unlock with a quick tap of your finger. Even better, this functionality can be shared with up to 24 other users, ensuring that close friends and family also easily unlock the door. Its chrome finish aims to give your front door a high-end look, significantly leveling up your current setup. Rated 4+ stars from 54% of reviewers.

Pair today’s purchase with Kwikset’s Halifax Chrome Lever for $25 to garner a consistent look across your entry door. I’ve been using Halifax handles on my entry doors for about 6-months or so. They were easy to install and have always worked without a hitch.

Now that the front door has been upgraded, it may be time to refresh the inside of your home. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with up to 45% off mirrors, TV stands, and ottomans at Amazon and prices start at $157.

Kwikset Kevo Touch-to-Open Smart Deadbolt features:

Touch-to-open convenience using Bluetooth technology that allows your smartphone to be your key with the keno contemporary deadbolt

Up to 24 free eKeys to share with your family, friends, and dog walker

Send and manage up to 24 eKeys via your smartphone for anytime access, scheduled access and 24 hour guest access

