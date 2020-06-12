Casio Pro Trek Solar Tough Digital Watch at all-time low: $185.50 (Reg. $270)

Amazon is offering the Casio Men’s Pro Trek Tough Solar Digital Watch for $185.30 shipped. Normally $270, today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Being solar-powered, this watch runs off the sun’s rays and can function for between 5- to 23-months before it needs to be recharged. However, just being outside will keep the watch running and resets that timeframe. The easy-to-read digital face tells you exactly what time it is, down to the second. It also sports atomic timekeeping, meaning you’ll never have to set the clock again. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt for Casio’s G-Shock Tough Solar Sport Watch to save some cash. It comes in at $89 shipped on Amazon and offers a more rugged design overall, when compared to the silver/stainless steel build of today’s lead deal. However, it’s not a triple sensor watch, though it does sport atomic timekeeping still.

For a smarter wrist companion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a great option. It sports LTE connectivity and is on sale for $320 shipped right now. This is a new all-time low, and drops the price by $130 when compared to what it regularly sells for.

Casio Pro Trek Touch Solar Watch features:

Features triple sensor, atomic timekeeping, low-temperature resistance, digital compass with bearing memory, altimeter, barometer, thermometer, sunrise and sunset data, world time, four daily alarms with snooze, 1/10-second stopwatch, countdown timer, 12/24-hour formats, and power-saving function and 56 mm resin case with mineral dial window

