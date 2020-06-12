LTE adorns Samsung’s svelte Galaxy Watch Active2: $320 (Reg. $450, New low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 44mm Galaxy Watch Active2 for $319.99 shipped. That’s $130 off the going rate, beats Best Buy’s sale price by $80, and is the best offer we have tracked. This Samsung wearable is both platform and carrier agnostic, allowing you to flexibly choose the best smartphone and service provider to suit your needs. Its built-in battery is said to last over a day on a single charge. If you rock one of the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones, you’ll be able to easily top it off while on-the-go thanks to compatibility with wireless power share. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

Forego Samsung branding in favor of a TicWatch Pro with LTE to spend $82 less. A clippable on-page coupon reduces pricing to $238, allowing you to adopt a Google Wear OS smartwatch with LTE for a pretty remarkable price.

If you don’t need many of the frills above, perhaps you should consider Withings’ Move Hybrid Smartwatch for only $56. We spotted this deal earlier this morning and it matches the best 2020 offer we’ve tracked.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Samsung Galaxy watches feature the Tizen OS. Samsung’s proprietary OS is flexible. If your organization has a mix of Android and non-Android smarphones, the Tizen-equipped Samsung watches will be compatible with all devices. ch Active2. Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals.

Comfortably sleek the Galaxy Watch Active2 is light enough to wear anywhere comfortably. It comes in aluminum casing and with a variety of faces, bands and finishes so it goes with anything.

Keep your beat. You can see if your heart rate is where you want it with Galaxy Watch Active2. Get automatically alerted if your watch detects a high or a low heart rate. This Device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease

