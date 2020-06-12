High-end Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags fall by up to 30% at Amazon

- Jun. 12th 2020 3:08 pm ET



Today we’ve unraveled some Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags available at up to 30% off from Amazon. Our top pick is the Fossil Haskell Zip Leather Briefcase Bag for $187.60 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This full-grain leather bag is roomy enough for 13-inch devices, ensuring it can hold a majority of MacBooks or any iPad. A total of six pockets can be found throughout, providing you with an easy way to space everything apart. Reviews are light so far, but everyone up to this point has been thrilled with an average 5/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $123.

More bags on sale:

Looking for something colorful? If so, yesterday’s find may be a better fit. It’s an Osprey Arcane MacBook Backpack in Honeybee Yellow for $43. That’s $57 off typical pricing, making now the ideal time to strike.

Fossil Haskell Zip Leather Briefcase Bag features:

  • Full-grain leather
  • Polyester lining
  • Exterior Pockets: 1 Slide Pocket with Hidden Magnetic Snap and 1 Zipper Pocket
  • Interior Pockets: 1 Padded Laptop Pocket, 2 Media Pockets, 1 Zipper Pocket and 4 Elastic Loops

