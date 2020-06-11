Osprey’s standout Arcane MacBook Backpack is under $43 (Save $57)

- Jun. 11th 2020 2:45 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Osprey Arcane Large Laptop Backpack for $42.82 shipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. Designed with up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro in mind, this stylish bag is ready to accommodate any modern Apple laptop or iPad. It sports a sleek design and still manages to pack a low-profile stretch side pocket perfect for stowing a water bottle. A small zip pocket and key clip can be found inside. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Stow all of your gear in a tidy fashion when using a tad of today’s savings on this Cocoon Grid-IT! Organizer for $7. The company’s woven elastic object retention system has had me hooked for years and I currently wield two of its bags.

There’s a good chance that this bag could even fit the new Dell XPS 17, despite its large 17-inch display. Its compact form-factor rivals and in many cases beats the overall size of its 15-inch PC competitors. Read all about it and how it compares to Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro in our release coverage from a couple days ago.

Osprey Arcane Large Laptop Backpack features:

  • J-zip large front panel access to main compartment
  • Padded laptop and document sleeve
  • Large zippered front panel scratch-free pocket and low-profile stretch water bottle side pocket
  • Internal organization with small zip pocket and key clip
  • Quick-release aluminum security hook on shoulder straps

