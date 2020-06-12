Amazon slashes up to 40% off Gillette razors and more from $9, today only

- Jun. 12th 2020 9:14 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Gillette razor blades starting at $9 Prime shipped. One standout amongst all of the deals is on the Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor Handle with four blade refills for $11.99, though opting for Subscribe & Save will drop that down to $11.39. Just don’t forget to cancel the sub to avoid any unexpected deliveries. Down from $16.50, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. With an ergonomic handle, this razor is paired with four refills to keep you clean shaven well into the future. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, be sure to peruse the rest of the sale right here. There are other starter packages, alongside blade refills and more from $9.

Be sure to browse through the rest of our home goods guide for even more deals today on personal care products, kitchen essentials, and more.

Gillette Fusion5 features:

Gillette Fusion5 men’s razor blade refills feature five antifriction blades for a shave you can barely feel, a Precision Trimmer for hard-to-reach places and for styling facial hair and blades that are spaced closely together for incredible comfort. The lubrication strip provides lubrication after the blades and fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave. Included are 2 Gillette ProGlide refills to help upgrade your shave.

