Amazon takes up to 45% off mirrors, TV stands, and ottomans, starting at $157

- Jun. 11th 2020 4:54 pm ET

Today we’ve found a wide variety of furniture pieces including from mirrors, TV stands, ottomans, and more for up to 45% off. Our top pick is the Walker Edison Modern Corner TV Stand for $271.52 shipped. That’s $197 off the typical rate there and today’s deal marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This TV stand is perfect for anyone looking to make their space look anything but cookie-cutter. It’s made to fit perfectly in a corner and features a light style that paves the way for a more bright and cheerful look going forward. It supports up to 250-pounds and measures 25- by 48- by 16-inches. Walker Edison is a reputable brand. Continue reading to find many other pieces priced from $157.

More furniture on sale:

Peruse Tuesday’s roundup to find even more Sauder and Walker Edison furniture deals at Amazon. Items are marked down by up to 30% off and options include TV stands, an accent chair, and more.

Walker Edison Modern Corner TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 25″ H x 48″ L x 16″ W
  • Open shelves: 8.5″ H x 10″ L x 16″ W – Cabinet: 17.75″ H x 25.75″ L x 16″ W
  • Fixed side shelves; movable middle shelf
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • For TV’s up to 55″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

