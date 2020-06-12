Magazine subs from under $5: Architectural Digest, Wired, Men’s Health, more

DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s magazine sale with 60+ titles starting from under $5 each. All of the most popular mags are represented here including Wired, Popular Science, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Architectural Digest, GQ, Golf Digest, and many more. Everything ships free with no sales tax or subscription auto renewals. Head below for all the details.

While it’s nearly impossible to go wrong in this weekend’s sale, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Architectural Digest deal. This one rarely drops below $5 these days and is still fetching $30 per year at Amazon despite all the magazine sales going on over there. You can now score 1-year of Architectural Digest for $4.80 with free shipping every month. That’s on par with some of the best prices we have tracked and is the lowest total we can find right now.

But you’ll want browse through the rest of the weekend sale right here for additional titles at $4.80 per year. All of the aforementioned titles are a great buy and at the lowest we can find right now.

More on Architectural Digest:

Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts. Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more.

