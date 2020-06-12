Save up to 67% on Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, more at Comixology

Comixology is heading into the weekend by launching a Captain Marvel sale with up to 67% off a selection of digital graphic novels and single issue reads from $1. One standout amongst the deals is on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 at $7.99. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new low on a digital copy. This 297-page novel follows the exploits of the greatest heroes of the 31st century, the original Guardians of the Galaxy, in a battle across time that has them clash against Fantastic Four, Dr. Strange, and Thor. Head below for additional top picks from the Captain Marvel sale.

Other top picks include:

Then once you’ve check out all of the best reads from today’s Captain Marvel sale, be sure to swing by our ComiXology guide for even more offers. You can still save up to 84% on Joker comics from under $1 alongside even more.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 synopsis:

Thrill to the exploits of the greatest heroes of the 31st century, the original Guardians of the Galaxy! Join telekinetic Vance Astro, alien archer Yondu, flame-haired Mercurian Nikki, superstrong Jovian Charlie-27, crystalline Plutonian Martinex, the mysterious Starhawk and his wife Aleta as they undertake a quest to find the long-lost shield of Captain America – a mission that pits them against Iron Man’s twisted legacy, the marauding alien cyborgs called the Stark, as well as the intergalactic thieves known as Force!

