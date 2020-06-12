Razor adult-ready A6 Kick Scooter gets $32 discount at Amazon, now under $118

Amazon is offering the Razor A6 Kick Scooter for $117.81 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This kick scooter sports ultra-large 254mm urethane wheels and the frame is comprised of aluminum. Its sturdy build allows it to comfortably accommodate anyone weighing up to 220-pounds. Handlebars extend up to 42-inches, making this an excellent option for tall riders. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for Swagtron’s Commuter Kick Scooter to only spend $80. Its wheels are 20% smaller, but despite this it is still capable of supporting 220-pound riders. This unit folds completely down in “three quick steps” and weighs under 10-pounds, making it an easy-to-haul travel companion.

Forego the scooter when opting for Razor Jetts instead. We spotted a 33% discount yesterday, bringing them down to $20 and allowing you to affordably turn almost any pair of shoes into skates.

Razor A6 Kick Scooter features:

Features Razor’s tallest handlebars, adjustable up to an incredible height of 42” (1067 mm), and extra-long 13. 4” (340 mm) deck for more foot room

Spoked, ultra-large 10” (254 mm) urethane wheels and super-strong, aluminum frame with patent-pending, anti-rattle handlebars and folding mechanism, ensure the smoothest, quietest ride around

Rear-fender brake for an effortless, gliding stop

