Razor Jetts turn your shoes into skates, now $20 at Amazon (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Razor Jetts Heel Wheels for $19.97 shipped. That’s 33% off what Target charges and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Why walk when you can skate to and from your next destination? Razor Jetts attach to your favorite shoes and fit sizes from U.S. Youth 12 to Adult 12, ensuring almost anyone can take these for a spin. They sport a slip on design that allows you to “just step up, strap down, and take off.” Rated 4.3/5/ stars.

Razor Jetts Heel Wheels features:

Get your spark on with the high-flying jetts by Razor

Just step up, strap down and take off with these easily adjustable and always awesome heel wheels

Features easily removable and replaceable spark pads, proprietary 50 mm urethane wheels and heavy-duty “Quick click” frame with hook and loop strap

Fits all shoes sizes U.S. Youth 12 through adult 12

