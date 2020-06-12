Vineyard Vines Summer Favorites are 40% off: Polos, shorts, dresses, more

- Jun. 12th 2020 10:51 am ET

0

Vineyard Vine’s Summer Favorites Sale is live and offering 40% off select styles with promo code SUMMER40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on popular polo shirts, pullovers, shorts, dresses, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Seawall Edgartown Polo Shirt. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $51. This shirt is very versatile to dress up or down and comes in an array of color options. It’s also lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking, which is great for warm summer weather. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Banana Republic’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

