Timbuk2’s Mac-ready Parcel and Authority bags get slashed by 40% at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Parcel Tote Bag for $90.20 shipped. Today’s offer is $59 off the typical rate there and is among some of the lowest pricing we have tracked. This tote bag is ready to haul all of your day-to-day gear and even has an internal padded sleeve for 13-inch MacBooks and the like. It’s comprised of premium fabric that “won’t pill or fray or fade.” Leather zipper pulls and substantial zippers “feel rugged, yet refined.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bags.

We’ve also spotted the Timbuk2 Authority Backpack in Twilight for $81.33 shipped at Amazon. That’s around 40% off the typical rate there and is within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked. This offering trades in a tote bag design for a backpack style that can accommodate any modern MacBook, including Apple’s largest model. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not peruse yesterday’s high-end Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 sale? Prices are up to 30% off at Amazon, making now the perfect time to shop for your next bag.

Timbuk2 Parcel Tote Bag features:

A mid-sized elevated everyday tote

Hidden back pocket with key fob

Internal padded laptop sleeve for 13in laptop with magnetic closure

Leather embossed swirl patch

