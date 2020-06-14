Save up to 80% on Amazon exclusive nonfiction Kindle eBooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off nonfiction exclusives on Kindle from $0.99. All of today’s discounted titles will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find everything from acclaimed cookbooks to biographies and more. Reviews across the board are pretty stellar with 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy as summer approaches or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Complete Mediterranean Cookbook synopsis:

Bring the Mediterranean–from Italy and Greece, to Morocco and Egypt, to Turkey and Lebanon–into your kitchen with more than 500 fresh, flavorful recipes. This comprehensive cookbook translates the famously healthy Mediterranean diet for home cooks with a wide range of creative recipes, many fast enough to be made on a weeknight, using ingredients available at your local supermarket.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!