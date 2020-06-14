Score new all-time lows on TiVo Bolt DVRs starting at $101.50 (Save up to $99)

Amazon is currently offering the TiVo Bolt VOX 1TB DVR 4K Streaming Media Player for $154.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $75, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. TiVo Bolt VOX pairs the brand’s usual suite of cordcutting perks like a robust channel guide, DVR, and commercial skipping with access to Netflix, Hulu, and other services. It rocks 4K support, can watch or record six shows at once to the 1000GB hard drive, and includes the companion VOX Remote with Alexa integration. Over 5,200 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon currently offers the TiVo Bolt OTA for $101.56. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you nearly 50% and marks a new all-time low. Rocking similar features to the lead deal, Bolt OTA trades support for cable services for integrating with antennas for a true cord-cutting package. There’s still streaming service integration, Alexa control, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you’re more of an Amazon fan, today we’re seeing a collection of its Fire TV streaming media players on sale from $30.

TiVo Bolt VOX 1TB DVR features:

No more switching inputs, juggling remotes and paying monthly fees for obsolete cable boxes, the 6-tuner TiVo BOLT VOX works with your existing cable service to bring live, recorded and streaming TV together in one economical, powerful, 4K-compatible device. BOLT VOX lets you easily watch and record your favorite shows, access popular streaming apps and comes with TiVo’s time-saving, fan-favorite features that supercharge your cable TV subscription.

