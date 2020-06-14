Fire TV deals abound for Father’s Day from $30 shipped

On top of notable Father’s Day Alexa deals, Amazon is also offering discounts on its popular Fire TV streamers. You can score the entry-level model at $29.99 shipped for a limited time. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick offers full smart home functionality and access to Alexa via the bundled voice remote. All of the most popular streaming services are available here. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Amazon also has the latest Fire TV Cube for $99.99. You’ll save $20 off the regular going rate. Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube delivers all of your favorite streaming services in an Alexa-controlled set-top box. If Siri isn’t your favorite, then Fire TV Cube is worth a look. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t miss Amazon’s Alexa Father’s Day sale for additional deals on Echo Speakers and more. Prices start at $17.50 with a wide range of discounts.

Fire TV Stick features:

Press and ask Alexa – Control content, plus power, volume, and inputs on compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO.

Endless entertainment – 500,000+ movies and TV shows, with thousands included in your Prime membership.

