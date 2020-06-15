Bring home Acer’s 25-inch 4ms WQHD Monitor for $230 (2020 Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Acer 25-inch WQHD Monitor (G257HU) for $229.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the best 2020 Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This display is armed with a 1440p panel which delivers more than 1.6-million additional pixels compared to what you’d find in a 1080p display. When it comes to response time, owners will benefit from 4ms speeds that are said to deliver “high-quality moving images“ for more “immersive graphics.” Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Since you’re adding a new display to your desk, why not pick up a 50-pack of AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties for $7? Once armed with these, you’ll be able to tame any unwieldy cords, giving your setup a nice clean look.
Oh, and those of you who are on the hunt for an affordable way to adopt Wi-Fi 6 should take a moment to look at the new Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini router series. Nodes average out to $100, allowing you to adopt the latest 802.11ax technology for a price that’s on-par with many 802.11ac competitors.
And speaking of Wi-Fi, we’ve got a fresh deal on Linksys’ Velop 802.11ac system that reduces typical pricing by $100. This means you can upgrade your setup for $250.
Acer 25-inch WQHD Monitor (G257HU) features:
- The stunning 25″ display with 2560 x 1440 resolution delivers excellent detail, making it perfect for widescreen Full HD gaming, multimedia and productivity
- With DVI & HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend the enjoyment from your smartphone or tablet on Full HD display
- Rapid 4ms response time reduces deviations in transition time to deliver high-quality moving images bringing immersive graphics to your movies and games
- Signal Inputs: 1 x DVI (w/HDCP), 1 X HDMI & 1 x Display Port.Brightness:350 cd/m²
