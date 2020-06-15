Bring home Acer’s 25-inch 4ms WQHD Monitor for $230 (2020 Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Acer 25-inch WQHD Monitor (G257HU) for $229.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the best 2020 Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This display is armed with a 1440p panel which delivers more than 1.6-million additional pixels compared to what you’d find in a 1080p display. When it comes to response time, owners will benefit from 4ms speeds that are said to deliver “high-quality moving images“ for more “immersive graphics.” Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Since you’re adding a new display to your desk, why not pick up a 50-pack of AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties for $7? Once armed with these, you’ll be able to tame any unwieldy cords, giving your setup a nice clean look.

Oh, and those of you who are on the hunt for an affordable way to adopt Wi-Fi 6 should take a moment to look at the new Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini router series. Nodes average out to $100, allowing you to adopt the latest 802.11ax technology for a price that’s on-par with many 802.11ac competitors.

And speaking of Wi-Fi, we’ve got a fresh deal on Linksys’ Velop 802.11ac system that reduces typical pricing by $100. This means you can upgrade your setup for $250.

Acer 25-inch WQHD Monitor (G257HU) features:

The stunning 25″ display with 2560 x 1440 resolution delivers excellent detail, making it perfect for widescreen Full HD gaming, multimedia and productivity

With DVI & HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend the enjoyment from your smartphone or tablet on Full HD display

Rapid 4ms response time reduces deviations in transition time to deliver high-quality moving images bringing immersive graphics to your movies and games

Signal Inputs: 1 x DVI (w/HDCP), 1 X HDMI & 1 x Display Port.Brightness:350 cd/m²

