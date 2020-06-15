Upgrade to mesh with this Linksys Velop 802.11ac system at $250 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Router System for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, it recently dropped to $300 and is now down the extra $50. Today’s offer saves you $100 overall, comes within $5 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. With two included routers, this mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi system can provide up to 4,000-square feet of coverage. Its tri-band connectivity offers up to 2.1Gb/s network speeds and there’s two Gigabit Ethernet ports included as well. Plus, Linksys will be rolling out HomeKit support in the near future for some added functionality. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More details below.

Complete your network upgrade by scoring some Ethernet cables to get the Linksys mesh system integrated with all of the components in your setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

Don’t forget that you can currently still score Amazon’s eero Mesh WiFi System with a bundled Echo Dot for $199. That’s alongside some additional ways to get in the eero networking game from $79.

Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System features:

Easy to set up and designed to fit anywhere, Velop brings ultra-fast, full-strength mesh WiFi to your home in minutes. Featuring Intelligent Mesh technology and a sleek, modular design, the Velop mesh WiFi system spreads strong WiFi through any kind of home.

