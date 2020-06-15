APC’s Desk Mount Power Station falls to all-time low of $23 with USB-C, more

- Jun. 15th 2020 2:31 pm ET

Amazon is offering the APC Desk Mount Power Station for $22.94 Prime shipped. Normally around $35, today’s deal is a match of its all-time low and beats our last mention by $3. Offering two USB-A ports which share 4.8A of power, the USB-C hookup claims to support up to 15W of charging capability. There is no Power Delivery standard here, so you might not see charging as fast as other methods, but being built-in is a huge bonus. Should you need more power, however, there are six AC outlets on this power station, which gives ample capability to plug-in higher-end chargers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you not need the six outlets or USB-C that today’s lead deal provides, opt for Anker’s PowerPort Cube instead. It has three AC outlets and the same number of USB-A ports. Offering 18W max from the USB-A ports, this is great for charging up your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other smart devices. Plus, its compact design sits nicely on your desk or even under it. At just $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s an easy recommendation.

Be sure to swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more great deals. You’ll find Qi-enabled portable battery banks, headphones, USB-C Power Delivery plugs, and much more on sale there.

APC Desk Mount Power Station features:

  • Desk clamp power station for under desk power, or mount over a cubicle wall (up to 2. 4 inches thick)
  • 18 Joules of Surge Protection
  • 6 outlet surge protector power strip

