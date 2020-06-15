Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 8000mAh 18W Qi Power Bank $21 (30% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 8000mAh 18W Wireless Power Bank for $20.99 Prime shipped when code 6FJP8EMI has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Equipped with an 8000mAh battery, this portable charger can dish out power to a smartphone and more over its 5W Qi wireless pad. That’s on top of using either of the two 2.4A USB-A ports or the 18W USB-C slot, which can be used for refueling the power bank, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 220 customers.
Keep your devices charged on-the-go with this compact 8000mAh power bank. Great feel in the hand or fit in the pocket with your phone.
USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Or power a Nintendo Switch for 5 more hours of gameplay.
