B&H launches Apple Father’s Day sale with notable discounts on latest Macs, more

B&H has launched a huge Apple Father’s Day sale this week with deals on MacBook Pro, iPad, various accessories, and much more. Amazon is matching prices in select instances. Free shipping is available for all.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s refreshed keyboard is $100 off with prices from $1,199. Amazon is also matching this deal as well on select models. This is in-line with previous discounts we’ve mentioned. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air is also on sale from $899.99. Amazon is once again matching these prices. That’s down $99 from the regular going rate. Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a redesigned Magic Keyboard and 13-inch Retina display. This particular model sports a 1.1GHz 10th generation Intel Core i5 dual-core processor with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM.

You can check out the rest of this week’s sale right here for additional deals. Swing by our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on iPads, Macs, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

