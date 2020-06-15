Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT and Milwaukee in huge 1-day sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off DEWALT and Milwaukee tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V Cordless 4-tool Combo Kit for $399. This bundle has over $600 worth of original value but typically sells for around $500. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. It includes a drill and impact driver, plus a bonus circular saw and reciprocating saw. You’ll also receive two batteries, which are compatible with both of DEWALT’s 20 and 60V lineups. This bundle is an ideal companion for basic DIY summer builds around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Additional deals can be found below.

On the Milwaukee side of today’s sale you can pick up a 6-tool Combo Kit for $349. Down $100 from the usual price, this bundle has over $680 worth of original value. You’ll miss out on the more robust build of the DEWALT offer above, but there’s still a lot to like here with multiple saws, drills, and an LED light. You’ll also receive batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional top picks on DEWALT and Milwaukee tools. Are you building out a workstation at home for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT 20V Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK299D1T1 20-Volt MAX FLEXVOLT Brushless premium Hammer drill and Impact Combo Kit features FLEXVOLT technology; the world’s first battery that automatically changes voltage when you change tools. The DEWALT DCK299D1T1 is a versatile combo kit that is ideal for most drilling, hammering and fastening applications. For a limited time get a bonus Bare Circular Saw and Reciprocating Saw with purchase.

