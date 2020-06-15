DJI has launched its Father’s Day sale with a number of notable discounts on some of the latest drones, camera accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Amazon is also matching various prices this time around. Headlining is the Mavic 2 Pro for $1,419. That’s down $180 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The Mavic 2 Pro arrives as one of DJI’s most beloved drone offerings featuring a Hasselblad L1D-20c camera with a 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor along with up to 31-minutes of flight time on a single charge. Not to mention, it’s packed with intelligent functionality, including DJI’s popular obstacle avoidance features and more. Additional details can be found in our previous coverage at DroneDJ. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from this week’s sale.

DJI Father’s Day sale discounts drones, more

Another standout is the DJI Osmo Action, which is also down to $259 from the usual up to $369 going rate. DJI is throwing in the Osmo Action Charging Kit with purchase, as well. This deal is also being matched at Amazon. DJI’s Osmo Action Camera delivers 4K footage and stabilized content thanks to its RockSteady feature. You’ll be able to count on 12MP still images and 4K HDR video at up to 145-degrees. Dual screens on the front and back make it easy to monitor your footage in the moment. It’s also waterproof to 11-meters. We previously detailed all of the differences between the DJI Osmo Action and GoPro’s line of cameras over at DroneDJ.

You can check out the rest of the DJI Father’s Day sale over on this landing page for additional deals on drones, accessories, and various cameras. With warmer weather upon us, now is a great time to dive into the latest DJI promotion and pick up a new drone for your summer adventures.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro features:

Equipped with a Hasselblad L1D-20c camera with a 20MP 1″ CMOS Sensor, the Mavic 2 camera drone lets you capture gorgeous aerial shots in stunning color detail.

Up to 31 minutes flight time, 44 mph max speed, 907G takeoff weight, 3-axis gimbal for steady shots, 8GB internal storage, SD card Support up to 128 GB

Functions include ActiveTrack 2. 0, Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing, Hyperlapse, Low-Noise Design, Adjustable Aperture, HDR Photos

