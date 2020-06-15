Amazon takes up to 50% off your next Fossil or Skagen watch, priced from $43

Amazon is offering the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch (FS4813IE) for $42.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This watch sports a 44mm case size and is compatible with all Fossil 22mm watch straps. The bundled band is comprised of genuine brown leather and this design features a water-resistance rated for depths of up to 165-feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If none of these deals catch your eye, be sure to peruse the Amazon sale we spotted over the weekend. There you can find savings of up to 40% off, making it worth a quick peek.

Fossil Grant Watch (FS4813IE) features:

If classic is your choice, our one-of-a-kind Grant is a wrist essential you can rely on. New materials and accents make this timepiece stylish enough for formal occasions, but built to withstand everyday use. This season, the traditional leather Grant evokes a sunny outlook with navy blue and rose dial pops. Topped with a shiny rose gold tone case and chronograph movement, it’s an all-around favorite for the season. Modeled after vintage clocks, our Roman numerals are uniquely designed to provide artistic balance to the dial. In order to create a sense of depth, we also layered the sub-eyes over the numerals, which gives them the effect of being cut off.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!