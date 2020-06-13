Amazon slashes up to 40% off Skagen and Fossil watches, now priced from $72

Today we’ve found seven Skagen and Fossil watches up to 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick from the sale is Skagen’s Hagen Slim 40mm Minimalist Watch for $135.34 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This stylish offering features a slim, 40mm case size with luminescent dial. Both the band and case are comprised of stainless steel, yielding a high-end look that’s bound to look great with a wide variety of outfits. It’s water-resistant up to 30-meters, ensuring brief encounters with water won’t be a problem. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Those of you on the hunt for a smartwatch can currently score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 with LTE for $320. That’s beats previous lows by $80 while taking $130 off typical pricing. Have a look at the deal to learn more.

Skagen Hagen Slim 40mm Minimalist Watch features:

  • 40 mm Case Size; 20 mm Band Width; Mineral Crystal; Quartz Movement; Imported; Round Stainless Steel Case, with a Black Dial; Black Stainless Steel Plated Band
  • 3 ATM: Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashes in water
  • Analog-quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 40mm

