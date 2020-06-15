HP’s 11-inch Convertible Chromebook returns to $200 (Refurb, Orig. $330)

Today only, Woot offers the HP 11.6-inch x360 Convertible Chromebook for $199.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $330 and dropped as low as $290 at Amazon when in-stock. Today’s deal matches our previous refurbished mention at Woot. Notable features here include an 11.6-inch HD display with a convertible design. Inside you’ll find 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC drive. It’s a solid budget-friendly buy if you’re also looking for a convertible design. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 3,800 Amazon reviewers.

HP 11-inch Chromebook features:

Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) Processor N3350, Dual-Core, 1.1GHz up to 2.4GHz; The right combination of performance, power consumption, and value helps your device run smoothly and reliably

Display: 11.6-inch diagonal HD (1366×768) IPS WLED-backlit touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3; With strong and durable protection, this display stands up to everyday bumps and scrapes

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM; Designed to run more efficiently and more reliably at faster speeds

