Plex called, it needs one of Seagate’s BarraCuda 6TB HDDs for $115 (Save $25+)

Amazon is offering the Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive for $114.99 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This drive’s capacity is great for expanding everything from gaming PCs to a Plex server. Transfer speeds reach up to 185MB/s and this model is backed by a 2-year warranty. With nearly 7,250 Amazon reviews, this drive has garnered an impressive 4.6/5 star rating.

If after running the numbers you think 6TB may be overkill for your needs, consider Seagate’s 4TB option at $95. This way you’ll be able to keep $20 in your pocket while still beefing up a server or NAS.

Looking for flash drives and microSD cards? If so, you won’t want to miss out on today’s PNY Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find options priced as low as $5, making now an excellent time to satisfy any storage needs you may have.

Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive features:

Store more, compute faster, and do it confidently with the proven reliability of BarraCuda internal hard drives

Build a powerhouse gaming computer or desktop setup with a variety of capacities and form factors

The go to SATA hard drive solution for nearly every PC application—from music to video to photo editing to PC gaming.Max. Sustained Transfer Rate OD (MB/s) : 185MB/s

