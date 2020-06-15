The North Face, Oakley, more up to 65% off during Steep and Cheap’s Sale

The Steep and Cheap Father’s Day Sale takes up to 65% off top brands including The North Face, Smith, Oakley, Columbia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary. Update your sunglasses for sunny days with the men’s Oakley Holbrook Metal Prizm Sunlgasses that are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $216, however during the sale you can find them for $141. These sunglasses feature a prizm lens that helps you to see clearly and a durable frame, which is great for outdoor sports. They’re also lightweight and perfect for summer weather. Find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out Levi’s Hello Summer Sale that’s offering 40% off clearance items and deals from just $13.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!