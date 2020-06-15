Nearly all of Twelve South’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories are on sale from $20

Amazon has a number of Twelve South accessories on sale today headlined by the HiRise Wireless Qi Charger at $59.99. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The latest HiRise from Twelve South has been redesigned with a 10W wireless charging pad, which can be removed for travel. Ideal for powering up your iPhone, Android, AirPods and other technology. We liked it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers agree so far. Continue on for additional top picks from this week’s sale.

Another standout today is the Twelve South PlugBug Duo for $49.95 with the on-page coupon. it typically goes for $60. This nifty accessory connects to your MacBook wall charger and delivers two additional 2.1A USB ports. Perfect for traveling when a few extra USB ports would be helpful. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Twelve South deals:

Twelve South HiRise Wireless features:

Elegant chrome and leather pedestal holds phone upright and visible on the desk. Never miss another call or message while charging! Remove Power Disk so you can take it with you to wirelessly charge while traveling. Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power and works through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!