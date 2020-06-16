Amazon’s golf Gold Box offers deals from under $7: Callaway, Bushnell, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering various golf clubs, balls, and accessories from $6.79. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Bushnell Pro X2 Laser Rangefinder for $349.99. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and $150 off the original price. It’s also matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This model is capable of tracking distances up to 450-yards away. It’s fully waterproof and offers a sporty design that will match your golf equipment. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Additional deals can be found below.

Another standout is the ICCO Mini Chipping Net for $15.59. It typically sells for upwards of $25 with today’s deal matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This model offers a 24-inch net with an integrated bullseye that’s perfect for practicing chipping year-round. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on everyday golfing essentials. Prices start at under $7, making it a great time to load up before you hit the links this summer.

Bushnell Pro X2 features:

Ranges 5 1, 300 yards; 450+ yards to Flags

Pin Seeker with JOLT technology.Eye Relief:16 millimeter Exit Pupil:3.5 millimeter

IPX7 Fully Waterproof

Class 1 laser with less than 0.5 mW average power output

