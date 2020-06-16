This 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook packs dual USB-C ports at a new low of $159

Best Buy currently offers the ASUS 11.6-inch CX22NA Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/16GB for $159 shipped. Also available via Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Typically selling for $189, today’s offer is good for a $30 price cut, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Ideal for web browsing, pulling up Netflix, and more, this ASUS Chromebook comes equipped with an 11.6-inch screen and lightweight build at just 2.2-pounds. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard solid-state storage, which is boosted by a microSD card slot. ASUS includes two USB-C ports alongside USB-A and a headphone jack, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More details below.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook. This form-fitting sleeve provides additional padding for your device for some added protection when not in use and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 41,000 customers.

Depending on your computing needs, Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad might be a great alternative now that it’s up to $115 off. With Apple Pencil support, compatibility with smart connector accessories, and more, it’s worth a closer look.

ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook features:

ASUS CX22NA Chromebook: Elevate your productivity with this 11.6-inch HD ASUS notebook PC. The Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM support everyday multitasking, while the 16GB eMMC storage accommodates your documents and media. This 11.6-inch ASUS notebook PC features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology for easy file-transfer across compatible devices, and an HD webcam supports smooth videoconferencing.

