Cuisinart’s Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven falls to $70 today (Reg. up to $120)

- Jun. 16th 2020 12:02 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven (TOB-60N1BKS2) for $69.99 shipped. A very similar model is at the same price as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $120, you’re looking at around $70 in savings today, although we have seen it in the $90 range a few times. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This 1800-watt toaster oven can house up to 12-inch pizzas and up to 6-slices of bread. Along with precise shading controls, this model also sports preset cooking functions like bake, broil, toast, convection bake, convection broil, and warm. It ships with a 2-year warranty from Cuisinart and carries a 4+ star rating from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

This stainless steel Black+Decker model is a great alternative at $43 shipped on Amazon. It’s not quite as big as today’s lead deal but it carries even better ratings from over 1,000 customers and will save you some cash too.

However, we also still have Cuisinart’s Classic Toaster Oven down at $40 in refurbished condition, plus even more notable kitchenware deals right here.

More on the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven:

  • Functions: bake, broil, toast, convection bake, convection broil and Warm
  • 1800 watts of power; 0.6-Cubic-foot capacity Fits a 12″ pizza and 6 slices of toast; precise toast shade control
  • Nonstick interior for easy cleaning; power on LED indicator
  • Slide-out crumb tray; recipe book
  • Limited 2-year warranty; BPA free

Cuisinart

