Add Cuisinart’s Classic Toaster Oven to your setup at $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

BuyDig is now offering the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-40FR) for $39.95 shipped in factory refurbished condition. Regularly around $80 new, this model goes for $60 refurbished at Amazon and is now matching our previous mention. With 1800W of overall power, this model features a series of front-mounted controls to access the on-board cooking presets including toast, bagel, bake, and broil. Spacious enough for an 11-inch pizza or up to 4-slices of toast, other features include stay-cool handles, shade control, nonstick interior, a removable crumb tray, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Cuisinart and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

At just $40, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another brand name model for less. This Comfee model, however, will provide much of the same feature set, with slightly less preset cooking modes, for $30 Prime shipped at Amazon.

More on the Cuisinart Classic Toaster Oven Broiler:

Full size interior holds and 11″ pizza and 4-slices of toast…Stainless Steel front with rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle…Always Even Shade Control monitors the temperature and adjusts the timing to consistently toast to the shade selected every time! Convenient auto slide-out rack for hands-free loading and easy removal of cooked foods…Automatic shutoff safety feature…Easy-clean nonstick interior…Front removable crumb tray.

