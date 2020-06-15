Add Cuisinart’s Classic Toaster Oven to your setup at $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

- Jun. 15th 2020 4:33 pm ET

Get this deal
Orig. $100 $40
0

BuyDig is now offering the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-40FR) for $39.95 shipped in factory refurbished condition. Regularly around $80 new, this model goes for $60 refurbished at Amazon and is now matching our previous mention. With 1800W of overall power, this model features a series of front-mounted controls to access the on-board cooking presets including toast, bagel, bake, and broil. Spacious enough for an 11-inch pizza or up to 4-slices of toast, other features include stay-cool handles, shade control, nonstick interior, a removable crumb tray, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Cuisinart and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

At just $40, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another brand name model for less. This Comfee model, however, will provide much of the same feature set, with slightly less preset cooking modes, for $30 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Our home goods deal hub is filled with notable offers today including everything from some fantastic grill/smoker deals to the iOS/Android-connected Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer, and a much more.

More on the Cuisinart Classic Toaster Oven Broiler:

Full size interior holds and 11″ pizza and 4-slices of toastStainless Steel front with rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handleAlways Even Shade Control monitors the temperature and adjusts the timing to consistently toast to the shade selected every time! Convenient auto slide-out rack for hands-free loading and easy removal of cooked foodsAutomatic shutoff safety featureEasy-clean nonstick interiorFront removable crumb tray.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $100 $40
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
buydig

buydig
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard