Epiphone’s gorgeous Les Paul PRO Electric Guitar now $200 off + more from $250

- Jun. 16th 2020 5:15 pm ET

From $250
Musician’s Friend is now offering the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition Electric Guitar in Ocean Blue for $499 shipped. Regularly $699, like it currently fetches at Guitar Center, today’s is deal is a solid $200 in savings and the best price we can find on the gorgeous Les Paul Traditional PRO-III. Featuring classic-stylings and accents, it has a flame maple top, Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, a coil split, boost and phase control on push/pull pots, Grover tuners, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

It is always a good idea to have some extra strings and even some picks (if you use them) on hand for when you inevitably break or lose the set/one you have. However, with a guitar as pretty as this one, a nice stand to show it off won’t cost you but a fraction of the cash you saved on today’s deal. You’ll find plenty of affordable options on Amazon, but you might be able to get away with the AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand for just $15 Prime shipped.

More on the Epiphone Les Paul PRO-III Plus:

From the stunning flame maple top to the Made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, this Epiphone is all Les Paul. With advanced electronics features, including coil split, boost and phase on push/pull control pots, this limited-edition guitar delivers an impressive tonal range and remarkable playability.

