Blu-rays and 4K at Amazon from $6: Fast and Furious, Star Wars, Ad Astra, more

Amazon is offering the Fast and Furious 8-movie 4K Blu-ray Collection for $47.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally up to $70 or more, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. I’m a huge fan of the Fast and Furious movies, and this is the ultimate collection when it comes to picking up the entire series. You’ll get all eight movies on 4K Blu-ray, but also score the digital copies so you can stream these titles on iTunes, VUDU, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Be sure to swing by Apple’s action movie sale. You’ll find Jurassic Park, RoboCop, Twister, and much more here. Prices start at just $5, plus you’ll even find a $1 rental to watch.

More about Fast and Furious:

Buckle up for nonstop action and mind-blowing speed in the high-octane Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection. Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and an all-star cast put pedal to the metal in pursuit of justice and survival as they race from L.A. to Tokyo, Rio to London, and Cuba to New York City. Packed with full-throttle action and jaw-dropping stunts, these eight turbo-charged thrill rides place you behind the wheel of the most explosive film franchise in history!

