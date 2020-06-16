Apple’s new action movie sale starts at $5, plus Disney, $1 rentals, more

It’s Tuesday and that means a fresh batch of movie deals over at Apple. This time around you’ll find a number of $5 action films, plus discounted Disney titles from $8, and more. Plus the usual $1 rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from the week.
$5 action movie deals highlight this week’s sale
You’ll find a number of notable $5 action movies this week over at Apple. That’s as much as $15 off the regular going rate with many titles matching or hitting new all-time lows. Like the rest of today’s deals, these movies will become a permanent addition to your library of content. A few of our top picks include:
- RoboCop
- Jurassic Park
- Hannibal
- Twister
- Raging Bull
- Inception
- Man on Fire
- Mad Max
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The A-Team
- The Magnificent Seven
- Valkyrie
Other notable deals
- Sonic the Hedgehog: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Jungle Book: $8 (Reg. $20)
- Hercules: $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Sixth Sense: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh: $8 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie Second Part: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Sandlot: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Hoosiers: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Big Daddy: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Bad News Bears: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Sleepless in Seattle: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is IP Man 4, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag at competing services. It has garnered an impressive 90% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.
Make sure you also check out yesterday’s TV show sale at Apple, including notable discounts on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
