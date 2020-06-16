Apple’s new action movie sale starts at $5, plus Disney, $1 rentals, more

It’s Tuesday and that means a fresh batch of movie deals over at Apple. This time around you’ll find a number of $5 action films, plus discounted Disney titles from $8, and more. Plus the usual $1 rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from the week.

$5 action movie deals highlight this week’s sale

You’ll find a number of notable $5 action movies this week over at Apple. That’s as much as $15 off the regular going rate with many titles matching or hitting new all-time lows. Like the rest of today’s deals, these movies will become a permanent addition to your library of content. A few of our top picks include:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is IP Man 4, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag at competing services. It has garnered an impressive 90% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Make sure you also check out yesterday’s TV show sale at Apple, including notable discounts on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

