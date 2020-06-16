Apple’s new action movie sale starts at $5, plus Disney, $1 rentals, more

- Jun. 16th 2020 8:47 am ET

0

It’s Tuesday and that means a fresh batch of movie deals over at Apple. This time around you’ll find a number of $5 action films, plus discounted Disney titles from $8, and more. Plus the usual $1 rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from the week.

$5 action movie deals highlight this week’s sale

You’ll find a number of notable $5 action movies this week over at Apple. That’s as much as $15 off the regular going rate with many titles matching or hitting new all-time lows. Like the rest of today’s deals, these movies will become a permanent addition to your library of content. A few of our top picks include:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is IP Man 4, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag at competing services. It has garnered an impressive 90% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Make sure you also check out yesterday’s TV show sale at Apple, including notable discounts on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

Best Apple Deals

Best Media Deals

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

