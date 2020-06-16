GAP’s Flash Sale offers 40% off your purchase + 10% off with this promo code

The GAP In the Family Event updates your wardrobe with 40% off your purchase and an extra 10% off with promo code GOGAP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Wearlight Slim Jeans with GapFlex that are currently marked down to $38 and originally were priced at $70. With Father’s Day this weekend, these jeans would make a great gift idea. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and its straight hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. This style also has a dark wash that can be worn year-round. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

