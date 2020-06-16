GAP’s Flash Sale offers 40% off your purchase + 10% off with this promo code

- Jun. 16th 2020 9:15 am ET

0

The GAP In the Family Event updates your wardrobe with 40% off your purchase and an extra 10% off with promo code GOGAP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Wearlight Slim Jeans with GapFlex that are currently marked down to $38 and originally were priced at $70. With Father’s Day this weekend, these jeans would make a great gift idea. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and its straight hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. This style also has a dark wash that can be worn year-round. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Gap

Gap

About the Author